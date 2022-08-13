Invacare Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invacare in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Invacare’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Invacare Stock Performance

IVC opened at $1.00 on Friday. Invacare has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.20). Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Invacare

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 50,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,946,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,896,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,043.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 491,720 shares of company stock valued at $606,558 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invacare by 77.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

