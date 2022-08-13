Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Shares Up 1.5%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.63. 34,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 94,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

