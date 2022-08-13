Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.64. 2,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74.

