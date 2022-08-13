Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.64. 2,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.