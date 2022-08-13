Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Trading 1.9% Higher

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.04 and last traded at $133.89. 8,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 13,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.34.
Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66.
