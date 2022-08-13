Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Shares Up 2.9%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.17 and last traded at $135.10. 8,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 17,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.29.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.