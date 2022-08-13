Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after buying an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,353,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,439,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.