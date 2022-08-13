Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.