Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 699.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 161,585 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invesco Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

IVZ opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.