Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Trading 1.4% Higher

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.85. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86.

