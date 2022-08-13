Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Stock Price Up 3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.76. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.