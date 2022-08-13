Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.81. 138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.