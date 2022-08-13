Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.63

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $7.34. Invitae shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 1,007,984 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Up 19.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invitae by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 8.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 82.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 149,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

