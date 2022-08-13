INVO Bioscience (INVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 137.40% and a negative net margin of 191.70%. On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

In other news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 52,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 52,632 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,564.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steve Shum bought 58,885 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,940.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 136,517 shares of company stock valued at $129,691. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

