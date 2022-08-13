INVO Bioscience (INVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 137.40% and a negative net margin of 191.70%. On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
INVO Bioscience Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of INVO stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at INVO Bioscience
Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
About INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.