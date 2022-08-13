Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 0.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.
Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
