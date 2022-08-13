Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,833. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

