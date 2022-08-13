iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Up 1.5%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $322,000.

