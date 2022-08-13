iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL opened at $74.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

