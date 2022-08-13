iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 3,467,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,714,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.