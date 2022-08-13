iSun (ISUN) to Release Earnings on Monday

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect iSun to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. iSun has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect iSun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iSun stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.39. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of iSun to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iSun by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

