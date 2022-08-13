Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMH. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AMH stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.