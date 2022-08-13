Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $24.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MARA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

