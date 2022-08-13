Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 314,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
