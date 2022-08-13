Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdaptHealth in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,884.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

