Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of HIW opened at $35.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

