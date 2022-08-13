JMP Securities Cuts eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target to $5.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EFTR opened at $0.75 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of eFFECTOR Therapeutics

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $47,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at $102,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,350 and sold 243,409 shares valued at $246,866. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,744,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

