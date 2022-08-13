JMP Securities Cuts eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target to $5.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of EFTR opened at $0.75 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,744,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
