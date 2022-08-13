JMP Securities Trims Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Target Price to $6.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Innovid Stock Performance
Innovid stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.
Innovid Company Profile
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
