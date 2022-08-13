JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 88

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).
Deliveroo Stock Down 2.1 %
ROO opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.15) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.46.
Insider Activity at Deliveroo
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
See Also
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.