JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 88

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Down 2.1 %

ROO opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.15) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.46.

Insider Activity at Deliveroo

About Deliveroo

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67). Insiders sold a total of 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.