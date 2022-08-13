JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Prudential (LON:PRU) Target Price to GBX 1,380

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRU. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

LON PRU opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,444.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 994.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.89.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

