JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 355.50 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.33). 67,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 221,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.36).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.59. The company has a market capitalization of £297.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently -10.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 9,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £29,430 ($35,560.66).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

