K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.80 at Eight Capital

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.75 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

In related news, Director Nan H. Lee bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,800. In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,800. Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$195,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,762,200.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

