KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAR. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KAR opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Insider Transactions at KAR Auction Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,553.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after acquiring an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,098,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.