Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

