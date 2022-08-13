KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on D. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,710,000 after buying an additional 672,266 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 64,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Dominion Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 179,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,871,000 after buying an additional 248,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

