Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.28. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1,455 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,388,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile



Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

