Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNTK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

