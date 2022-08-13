Kirk W. Walters Sells 21,116 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTB opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $189.88. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

