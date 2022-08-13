Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

