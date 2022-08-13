Kubient (KBNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 370.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.41%.

Shares of Kubient stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Kubient has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

