Kubient (KBNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 370.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.41%.
Shares of Kubient stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Kubient has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.
