Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 155,985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.