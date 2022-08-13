LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target to $1.90

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.50 to $1.90 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.
Energous Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.71. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
