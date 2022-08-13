Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 71.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

