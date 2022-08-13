Lemonade, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($5.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

