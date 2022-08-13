Li Auto (LI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LI opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,249.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 176,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,796,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 110,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,649,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

