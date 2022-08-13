Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

LTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Life Time Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.97.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 1,092,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.