Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

LTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.97.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 1,092,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

