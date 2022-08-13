Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $42.61 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

