Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $42.61 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54.
Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
LOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.