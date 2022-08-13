LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.19. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1,464 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
