LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.19. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1,464 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.