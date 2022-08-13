LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.19. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1,464 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
LiveRamp Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.