Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXTW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXTW – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 27,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.