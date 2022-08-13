Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Local Bounti to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $35,152.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock worth $56,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

