Lucira Health (LHDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Lucira Health to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.43. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LHDX stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $126.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 37,109 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $74,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 364,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,121 shares of company stock worth $77,578. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

